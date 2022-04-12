ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 4 Texas Tech unable to cool down Sooner lineup in nonconference loss

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

Owen Washburn continued his development Tuesday night.

The 6-foot, 205-pound right fielder provided the catalyst to the Texas Tech offense by driving a ball to the right-field berm, scattering a smattering of fans, for a two-run home run in the second inning of a nonconference game against Oklahoma.

On the mound, Andrew Devine showed some moxy — battling and keeping a stout Sooners lineup quiet before he handed the ball over.

That's when the Washburn home run became a highlight as Brett Squires hit a home run in two straight at-bats in the fourth and fifth before OU held a six-run lead.

Then the dramatics occurred.

Kurt Wilson his a two-run home run in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Red Raiders dropped a 14-9 decision to the Sooners in the Red Dirt Rivalry held inside HODGETOWN Stadium.

"There's always a lot of value in playing good competition and competing against good pitching and good teams," Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock said Tuesday night. "You have a chance to get a little bit better if you step back and you learn from it."

The loss does nothing in the standings, but it will sting for just a day as Texas Tech (27-9) gets set to take on TCU for a three-game road set starting Thursday due to the holiday weekend.

Before that, the Red Raiders will take a hard learning lesson knowing they did not play their best fundamental game Tuesday and had a three-game winning streak snapped by the Sooners 19-12.

Wilson made things interesting with one swing of the bat that sent the ball into the right-field berm — closing Texas Tech's gap to 11-9 in the seventh.

But, as was the case earlier in the contest, the Red Raider pitching was unable to put up a zero in the next inning.

"You feel like you're right there, obviously," Tadlock said of Wilson's home run to close it to two runs. "And even in the ninth, you're only down five and wind's blowing straight out.

"You get it back to the top of the order, you definitely got a chance to score some runs. ... I think every situation we had tonight, we'll take it. We'll take our guys in those situations. It just didn't work out "

Mason Molina, who was making his 10th appearance of the year, gave up a two-run home run to Jimmy Crooks that was part of a three-run spurt to increase the OU advantage to 14-9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ha4G_0f7XGxky00

Crooks finished with four RBI while Squires drove in four runs, as well, that included a pair of home runs. Overall, the Sooners finished with five home runs.

"Obviously, them getting Squires back and Graham played good, who obviously played good," Tadlock said. "They had good at-bats throughout the whole game. Put some pressure on us.

"Offensively, we just didn't do a whole lot in the first four or five innings. I don't think it's for lack of effort or lack of preparation. It's more, give credit, where credit is due — and that's to the guy pitching."

Austin Becker entered the game and was unable to continue the pitching trend, allowing a first-pitch home run to Squires who sent the ball to right-field before it hit off the fence jutting out into the field of play.

Back-to-back singles — including one by Peyton Graham that took a weird hop off the pitcher's mound before going through Jace Jung's leg behind second base — allowed the Sooners to knot the up at 2-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nHLz_0f7XGxky00

Becker found his form, striking out Blake Robertson and Tanner Tredaway before Crooks sent a ground ball up the middle to drive in a pair of runs to help the Sooners take a 4-2 advantage following the top half.

After the Red Raiders went scoreless in the next half inning, OU added four more runs which included Squires netting a two-run home run and Robertson smacking a ball off the hitter's eye to put the Sooners up 8-2 in the top of the fifth.

Texas Tech came up with some clutch hits in the bottom half, though.

After a fly-out and pop-up, Sam Hunt drew a five-pitch walk that started a rally that included Zac Vooletich hitting a single to centerfield, Cole Stilwell recording a two-RBI double down the right-field line and Ty Coleman notching an RBI double to close the gap to a manageable 8-5 margin.

That was short-lived as the Sooners lineup, which hit the ball where the Red Raiders defenders were not all night, put up another crooked number to make things 11-5 before a late-game rally.

After pushing across one run in the sixth, Kurt Wilson made things interesting with a two-run home run that cut the lead to 11-9 in the seventh and set up for some dramatics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uP5dn_0f7XGxky00

What's next?

Texas Tech will continue its road journey, starting a 3-game road series against TCU with a 6 p.m. Thursday matchup. The second game is set for 6 p.m. Friday, while the finale is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.

OKLAHOMA 14, NO. 4 TEXAS TECH 9

Oklahoma    000    443    030  —   14    18    0

Texas Tech    020    031    30x  —  9    9    4

Braden Carmichael, Colton Sundloff (5), Carson Atwood (6), Carter Campbell (7), Jaret Godman (7), Trevin Michael (8) and Jimmy Crooks. Andrew Devine, Austin Becker (4), Jamie Hitt (5), Bo Blessie (5), Derek Bridges (6), Brandon Beckel (6), Josh Sanders (8), Mason Molina (8), Kyle Robinson (9) and Hudson White. W — Carmichael (3-0). L — Austin Becker (2-1). 2B — Oklahoma, None; Texas Tech, Cole Stilwell 1 (8), Jace Jung 1 (15), Ty Coleman 1 (1), Easton Murrell 1 (5). HR — Oklahoma, Peyton Graham 1 (9), Blake Robertson 1 (1), Jimmy Crooks 1 (2), Brett Squires 2 (2); Texas Tech: Owen Washburn 1 (4), Kurt Wilson 1 (8). Records: Oklahoma 19-12, 4-5. Texas Tech 27-9, 7-2.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: No. 4 Texas Tech unable to cool down Sooner lineup in nonconference loss

