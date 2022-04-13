ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THIS MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused from Denver south to the Palmer Divide and west into the foothills and another area of heavier snow from Limon to Akron and points east. Roads will be slushy and slick through late morning, especially in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, and Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...slushy and slick roads will make travel hazardous.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 12 inches with the heaviest amounts on Bartlett and Johnson Mesas along the Colorado border. North winds gusting as high as 60 mph this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create near blizzard conditions. This includes along I-25 through Raton Pass. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drifts up to 1 foot deep possible, except up to 2 feet at the higher elevations. Areas of blowing snow will produce near whiteout conditions at times this afternoon and night.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 01:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches overnight in persistent snows. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility at times.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Southern Houghton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet and rain at times. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Dickinson, Southern Houghton and Iron Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Higher amounts will be possible over the Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 07:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Pribilof Islands WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibilities reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system is expected to move northward into the southern Bering Sea by Sunday and then stall through Monday near the Shumagin Islands. On the backside of this low, gusty northwesterly winds in combination with falling snow may result in blowing snow and periods when visibility is reduced to one quarter mile.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...Dalton and Steese Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Cook and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibilities reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system is expected to move towards the Shumagin Islands on Sunday and then stall through Monday. On the backside of this low, a tightening pressure gradient resulting in gusty northwesterly winds in combination with falling snow may result in blowing snow and periods of reduced visibilities of one quarter mile Sunday morning through Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulations could produce some damage to trees and power lines. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS .Extremely low humidity within a settled airmass will remain in the area through Friday. Friday morning west winds above 3000ft will become breezy, with the rest of the lower elevations becoming breezy Friday afternoon. These lower elevations encompass the Rio Grande Valley and eastward. West winds in the higher elevations, including the Sacramento Mountains, will strengthen to marginally gusty in the afternoon hours. Even though wind speeds will be marginal, very low humidities on top of an extremely windy day earlier this week have dried fuels out. Winds will slowly diminish Friday night. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 112 and 113. * WIND...Lowlands 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, Mountain areas will see 15 - 25mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...2 to 8%. Overnight RH recoveries are forecasted to remain under 20%. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything cause sparks.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE Winds will subside overnight, but choppy conditions will still be possible through early Friday morning with southwest gusts of 20-25 mph possible.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and central and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County Red Flag Warning for this evening has expired FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 237 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 237. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Until 8 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO

