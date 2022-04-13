ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Three Injured in Elizabeth Crash Involving Motorcycle, Pickup

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ELIZABETH, NJ – Police in Elizabeth are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Accidents
State
Washington State
City
Linden, NJ
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
Linden, NJ
Accidents
Elizabeth, NJ
Crime & Safety
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Washington Ave#St George#Traffic Accident#Linden Police#Dodge#Inv
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Daily Voice

1 Killed, Another Hurt In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

One man was killed and another injured in a double-shooting in Trenton, authorities confirmed. Police responding to a Shot Spotter activation near the Fast Trac gas station on Mulberry Street found Jaquir Queen, 26, of Willingboro, suffering from several gunshot wounds shortly before midnight on Wednesday, April 6, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

85K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy