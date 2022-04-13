ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed in fire on Far Hills Drive in Avon

By Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A deadly fire that happened Tuesday morning in Avon is under investigation.

Avon police officers and fire personnel responded to a fire alarm at 43 Far Hills Drive around 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, smoke was seen emanating from a three-bay garage at the residence.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, preventing the fire from spreading to the main structure.

A man was found dead in the garage, according to police, who said no other residents were at the home at the time of the fire.

While there is no structural damage to the main living areas of the home, smoke damage is present.

Residents of the home will be displaced pending completion of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the Avon Police Department at (860) 409-4200. You can ask to speak with Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Gilbert, the investigation coordinator.

