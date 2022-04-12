Future of Cardinals' offensive line uncertain

The Arizona Cardinals appear set with the offensive line, at least in the starting lineup. Four of last year’s starters will remain in the starting lineup — D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum at left and right tackle, Justin Pugh at left guard and Rodney Hudson at center.

At right guard, they added Will Hernandez in free agency and still have both Josh Jones and Justin Murray, all of whom could start at right guard. Hernandez is the favorite to start right now.

However, there is not much in terms of long-term plans on the line.

Of the five expected starters, only one is under contract beyond 2022. Humphries, Pugh, Hernandez and Beachum all will be free agents in 2023, while Hudson has one year remaining on his deal.

Jones is also under contract through 2023.

So both starting guard jobs and at least one starting tackle position are vacant next season.

With the NFL draft coming at the end of the month, it means that they could take an offensive lineman in probably any round, even in the first round. They need depth and players to hopefully develop for 2023 and beyond.

