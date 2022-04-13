The positions the Cardinals won't likely select in the 1st round of 2022 draft

The Arizona Cardinals have a number of directions they can go in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Many want them to go with a wide receiver, while other would like to see them find a replacement for Chandler Jones or add a cornerback. They could add to the offensive or defensive lines.

However, there are some positions we can most certainly cross of the list as possibilities for the Cardinals in the first round, either because of the talent in the draft or because of the way their roster is set up.

Which positions are they?

Quarterback

While there has been some…let’s call it unrest…surrounding the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, the present and future of the position will remain in Murray’s hands. In the end, he will get a contract extension and he will continue to lead the team.

He is the franchise.

Plus, there isn’t anyone in this draft class the Cardinals could select that could come close to replacing him.

Running back

The Cardinals just gave James Conner a three-year, $21 million contract. With what they would have to pay a first-round running back, it wouldn’t make sense to use the 23rd pick at the position.

Plus, there might not be a running back who goes in the first round.

Tight end

The Cardinals inked tight end Zach Ertz to a three-year contract worth more than $31 million this offseason to return to the team.

They don’t have a pressing need at the position, especially after re-signing Maxx Williams and adding veteran Stephen Anderson. Additionally, like the running back position, it is unlikely a tight end is taken in the first round this year.

Safety

There are some quality safeties in this year’s draft class and one could be a top-10 pick, but the Cardinals are not likely going to take a safety in the first round. They already have Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson manning the back end of the defense. Baker is a star and is paid as such, while Thompson will probably get a contract extension this year. There is no need to add another player with a premium pick.

Inside linebacker

For the love of all things that are good and decent, the Cardinals better not draft another inside linebacker.

They used their last two first-round picks on Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, both inside linebackers. They drafted Deone Bucannon in 2014 and Haason Reddick in 2017 to play inside linebacker as well.

It is a trend that needs to stop, really. Simmons and Collins need to be the answers there.