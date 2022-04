DULUTH, Minn. – UMD senior goaltender Emma Soderberg has notified the women’s hockey team that she will be returning next season for her fifth year with the program. Soderberg says at first, she was unsure about coming back. But the team’s loss in the national title game definitely influenced her decision after she had some conversations with her family, as well as some other teams back in Sweden.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO