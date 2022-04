Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez (ankle) is available to pinch-hit in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. Jimenez exited Wednesday's game early after fouling a ball off his ankle, but X-rays came back negative and he said it feels "much better" on Thursday. Andrew Vaughn is covering left field and batting fifth. Jose Abreu is batting third as the White Sox's designated hitter and Gavin Sheets is entering the lineup to bat cleanup and play first base.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO