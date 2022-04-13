Office buildings, warehouses coming to Roanoke

Plano’s Neighborhood Services Department is working to update a study regarding housing market trends across the city. The study shows how the average sales price of a home in Plano rose from 2008 to 2019. The study states that in 2008, the average price of a home in Plano was slightly less than $250,000. By 2019, average home costs had risen close to $350,000 and spiked to around $450,000 in some months, according to the study. The median price of homes sold in Plano during February ranged from $340,000 in the 75074 ZIP code to $685,000 in the 75093 ZIP code, according to data provided by the Collin County Association of Realtors.

PLANO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO