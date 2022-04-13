ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, TX

Office buildings, warehouses coming to Roanoke

By Samantha Van Dyke
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
A new office building and warehouse center is coming to Roanoke’s Countryview Business Park. The Roanoke City Council approved a zoning change and site plan for the two-building...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Richardson seeking proposals for development at DART Arapaho Center Station

The city of Richardson is looking for a master developer for a project at the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Arapaho Center Station. The city announced April 12, in partnership with real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield, that it has issued a request for proposals to find a firm to establish a high-density, transit-oriented development on 14.47 acres at the station, according to a news release.
RICHARDSON, TX
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Mayor: Boutique Hotel Not Coming To Hynds Building

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a possible boutique hotel that had been under consideration for the vacant Hynds Building in downtown Cheyenne is apparently a no-go. The mayor, in his weekly ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, said the idea has been discarded for now:. ''I joined a Zoom meeting with...
CHEYENNE, WY
Bay News 9

Santa Ana office building transforms into workforce housing

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The 888 Tower in Santa Ana looks like any downtown high-rise office building. The white new formalism-styled 10-story building, built-in 1967 by famous architect Welton Beckett (the person who designed the iconic Capitol Records building in Hollywood), once served as Security Bank's Orange County headquarters and later Orange County's Social Services Administration building.
SANTA ANA, CA
New luxury townhome development coming to Warehouse Arts District

Tampa-based Sight Real Estate is in the planning stages of developing a new luxury townhome project in St. Pete’s growing Warehouse Arts District. The project, dubbed Canvas City Homes St. Petersburg, is a 10-unit residential development at 2700 5th Ave. South. The site is currently vacant. Canvas City Homes...
TAMPA, FL
Framingham Office Building Sells For $13 Million

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham office building, which is the world-wide headquarters for Ameresco, has sold for $13 million. North Colony Asset Management and Paradigm Properties purchased the 111 Speen Street property. Worcester-based real estate firm Kelleher & Sadowsky Associates, Inc. brokered the deal. Other clients in the 117,000 square...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$5M new construction for Boxes by Slate on SH 121 in Lewisville, plus more upcoming projects in the area

Want to know more about the upcoming businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson's annual Trash Bash scheduled for April 23

As part of its month of community service, the city of Richardson is holding its Trash Bash event April 23 at both Richardson City Hall and the Richardson Square Mall. Held in conjunction with the Keep Texas Beautiful campaign, Trash Bash is an annual event coordinated by the city to “help clean up the community.” Richardson residents are advised to donate during the event as well as dispose of kitchen grease and recycle used electronics.
RICHARDSON, TX
#Office Buildings#Warehouses#The Roanoke City Council#Claymoore Engineering
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Richardson closing 10 city facilities April 17 for Easter

The city of Richardson announced April 13 it is preparing to close 10 city facilities for the Easter holiday on April 17. City facilities closing include the Richardson Animal Shelter, Richardson City Hall, the Charles W. Eisemann Center, the Richardson Public Library, Richardson Municipal Court, the Richardson Gymnastics Center, the Heights Recreation Center, the Huffhines Recreation Center, the Richardson Senior Center and the Richardson Tennis Center.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano staff working to update study focused on housing market trends

Plano’s Neighborhood Services Department is working to update a study regarding housing market trends across the city. The study shows how the average sales price of a home in Plano rose from 2008 to 2019. The study states that in 2008, the average price of a home in Plano was slightly less than $250,000. By 2019, average home costs had risen close to $350,000 and spiked to around $450,000 in some months, according to the study. The median price of homes sold in Plano during February ranged from $340,000 in the 75074 ZIP code to $685,000 in the 75093 ZIP code, according to data provided by the Collin County Association of Realtors.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Officials say public feedback could help inform policy decisions in Plano

Plano residents listed affordable housing, homelessness and infrastructure as pressing issues the city should focus on during a series of public meetings held in February. The meetings were part of Plano’s Listening Tour, a series of local forums where residents were able to offer guidance to Plano’s elected officials. Plano City Council members and other city staff attended the meetings but only to listen and not participate in the discussions, according to a report presented at the April 11 council meeting.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco on the Green park plans include nature pavilion for environmental education

A park in north Frisco being developed at the same time as Northwest Community Park will provide an additional recreational area near the upcoming PGA of America headquarters. Plans for Frisco on the Green call for amenities intended to spotlight and preserve wetland and wildlife. City Council on April 5 observed a presentation on the plans given by Conners Ladner, principal with Design Workshop.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommends denial of Cross Timbers Business Park project

Flower Mound residents’ weekslong warehouse discussion made its way to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission as it voted to recommend denial of the Cross Timbers Business Park. The Cross Timbers Business Park site application includes a zoning change from interim holding and agricultural district to planned development...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

