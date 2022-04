The Chicago Bulls may not have held onto the Eastern Conference’s top seed but they are still bound for the NBA playoffs. The injuries they faced over the year will make life harder for them as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Although the Bulls injury report says that Lonzo Ball will be out, Alex Caruso, who spent plenty of time on the injured list this season, will be ready for the defending champions.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO