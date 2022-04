Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is back in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs held Ortega out of the lineup on Tuesday versus a left-hander, but he's back in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter for Wednesday's matchup. Clint Frazier is out of the lineup after filling in at DH. Ortega is followed in the order by Frank Schwindel, Willson Contreras, and Ian Happ.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO