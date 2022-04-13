ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

(WATCH) Audrain Newport Concours: The Gilded Age Reimagined

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xy6pK_0f7XEMbr00

Audrain Concours thanks all of the participants and guests of the 2021 Audrain Newport Concours and Motorweek!

Join them for the 3rd Annual Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week September 29th – October 2nd 2022.

Applications open now at www.audrainconcours.com

Tickets go on sale April 15th!

Follow them on social media:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/audrainautomuseum

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AudrainAutomobileMuseum

Twitter: https://twitter.com/audrainauto

Contact:

Audrain Automobile Museum:

Phone: (401) 856-4420

Email: info@audrainautomuseum.org

Audrain Park Place:

Phone: (401) 683-0660

Email: info@audrainparkplace.com

Audrain Motorsport:

Phone: (401) 682-7040

Email: info@audrainmotorsport.com

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week:

Phone: (401) 856-4420

Email: info@audrainconcours.com

Linkage Magazine:

Phone: (401) 239-1999

Email: information@linkagemag.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

Bonhams Extends Partnership with Audrain Concours Foundation

Bonhams, the world record-setting auction house, has extended its partnership with Audrain Concours Foundation for a further three years. Under the new long-term agreement, the auction house will hold the Bonhams Audrain Concours Auction, which had its debut last year, at the prestigious Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week in Rhode Island through to 2024.
NEWPORT, RI
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Cars
Newport Buzz

House of the Week: Block Island Estate offered for $6,785,000

1501 Beacon Hill Road, Block Island – $6,785,000 – 5 bedrooms 3 1/2 bathrooms – 2,978 sq ft – 11.60 acres. In the heart of Block Island, this captivating estate is nestled on almost 12 acres of rolling hills, pastures, stone walls and top-notch equestrian facilities. This property has been loved as an elegant equestrian facility, but we invite you to consider the possibilities… a gentlemen’s farm, private residence, family compound…. the potential is endless!
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

PPAC announces 2022-2023 Broadway season

The Providence Performing Arts Center announced their upcoming 2022/2023 schedule on Tuesday morning. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Sept. 11-18, 2022. Masks and proof of vaccine will not be required. Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gilded Age#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Motorweek#Audrain Automobile Museum
The Providence Journal

What about that chef on "The Gilded Age?"

Good day dear readers. I'm Gail Ciampa, your Journal food and dining editor.  I'll be the first to admit HBO's "The Gilded Age," partially shot here in Rhode Island, started off very slow. Some viewers abandoned it immediately. While I casually watched the next few weeks, I was riveted to the last four episodes. The finale was spectacular with all sorts of human and period drama, fashion and scenery.  ...
TV SERIES
Newport Buzz

A New Dance Film from Ali Kenner Brodsky and Co. at the Jamestown Arts Center

On Thursday, April 7, experience a new dance film by Ali Kenner Brodsky & Co. that pushes at the boundaries of time to reconnect us with something, or someone, who is gone. to be near you is based on a live duet between dancer/choreographers Ali Kenner Brodsky and Jenna Pollack. In June 2021, audiences at the JAC were able to see an Open Rehearsal of the dance while the artists finalized the choreography prior to filming.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Newport Buzz

Job Fair at Naval Station Newport MWR on Wednesday, April 13

HIRING FAIR for Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) & Child & Youth Program (CYP) on Wednesday, April 13. Full time and flexible hours (perfect for students)!. LOCATION: 1297 Bushnell St. Middletown, RI 02842 (School Age Care Building) WHEN: Wednesday, April 13 from 12 to 6 p.m. QUESTIONS: (401) 841-4992. Available...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Frosty Freez’s annual April 1st opening has been POSTPONED!

Frosty Freez’s annual April 1 opening has been postponed for a couple weeks according to an Instagram post the ice cream favorite made Friday afternoon. “Dear Customers, we regret to inform you all that we have to postpone opening this year,” Frosty Freez worte. “JP Hood suffered a recent cyber attack, and shut down all production temporarily. Our vendors are unable to tell us when they’ll have our premium soft serve available.”
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newport Buzz

Obituary: Luke MacDonald Randall (1964 – 2022)

Luke MacDonald Randall was born on November 14, 1964 to Anne Lyons Lathrop and Peter Runyon Randall in Newport, RI. Luke was a proud graduate of Middletown High School and attended the University of Rhode Island where he studied English literature, instigated pick up hacky sack games on the quad, and made life-long friends.
NEWPORT, RI
Deming Headlight

Kingston Schoolhouse Museum is open on Saturdays

The Kingston Schoolhouse Museum is now open from 11:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning April 16, 2022. Kingston was founded in 1882 when silver was discovered in the nearby hills and the mining boom began. The town grew up almost overnight and, before long, had a population numbering in the thousands.
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

The Famed ‘Red Cross Diamond’ Could Fetch up to $11 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. “The Red Cross Diamond” has already proven to be a success for Christie’s but the third time could still be the charm. The auction house will sell the legendary fancy yellow diamond for a third time in little over a century as part of its Magnificent Jewels sale next month in Geneva. And if things go as expected it could sell for more than twice as much as it did the last time it was up for bid. “The Red Cross Diamond” was originally cut from a rough stone believed to weight 375 carats that...
ARTS
InsideHook

Historic Italian Villa With Caravaggio Mural Fails to Find a Buyer

How much would you pay for a villa in Rome featuring work by some of Italy’s most renowned artists? This is not a rhetorical question — it’s one that’s currently a source of frustration for those people seeking to find a buyer for Ludovisi Casino, a historic home where a Caravaggio mural is but one of the selling points.
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDW News Today

Joe Rohde Painting Depicts Scrapped Discovery Bay Project at Disneyland Park

Twitter user [email protected] shared a concept art painting of a Victorian science fiction-inspired land proposed at Disneyland but never built called Discovery Bay. Former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde revealed that he painted the image. Discovery Bay would have been tied to a television series that was also not made....
VISUAL ART
InsideHook

Portrait Stolen in 2014 Napoleon Heist Winds Up on eBay

A 2014 heist at the Briars Homestead in Australia had a very particular target — a host of items related to the life and times of one Napoleon Bonaparte. The history of the Briars is entangled with that of the late French leader; it was the home of one Alexander Balcombe, who met Napoleon when he was a child growing up on St Helena. Dame Mabel Brookes, Balcombe’s granddaughter, went on to establish a collection of items from Napoleon’s life, including a lock of his hair. Then, eight years ago, thieves stole some of it.
ENTERTAINMENT
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy