Woman Who Pepper-sprayed Medical Worker for Asking her to Mask Up Gets Probation

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she pepper-sprayed a driver and threatened her with a gun Sunday, March 20, in Delaware County, authorities said. A woman was behind the wheel of her car when Ebony Gordon, of Chester, approached her vehicle, sprayed her in the face with what was believed to be mace, and pulled out a gun and threatened her with it in the 800 block of Upland Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Upland Borough police said.

CHESTER, CT ・ 20 DAYS AGO