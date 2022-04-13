ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Randal Grichuk robs Corey Seager of a home run to secure another Rockies win

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas • The Rockies' performance on the road last season had their coaching staff banging their heads on the wall.

In the history of their franchise, they've never been great away from Denver. But the beginning of last year was a new low: seven straight road losses to start the season.

It was a focal point of their offseason, and they brought in more power to try to combat it. Kris Bryant and Randal Grichuk were both acquired last month, and both have proven track records of being able to perform anywhere. The Rockies believe they are better than they were a year ago, and on paper that could be the case.

"A year ago, look at our roster," manager Bud Black said before the game. "Now, look at our roster this year."

And through the first two road games, that theory has held true. The Rockies beat the Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday, their fourth straight win. They are now off to a 4-1 start, tied for their best in franchise history. And it's their new acquisitions that are leading the way.

On Tuesday, it was Grichuk who stole the show, launching himself into the air in the bottom of the fifth to rob Corey Seager of a three-run home run. If Grichuk hadn't made the grab, the Rangers would have taken a 4-3 lead and the momentum of the game would have flipped.

"That was an athletic play, timed well," Black said. "Our dugout went crazy. That was the play of the game, even though it was the fifth inning."

Grichuk said he knew he was going to have a chance — it was hit high so he was able to quickly get under it. But he didn't know where the wall was, just that he had to jump and brace for the impact all at the same time. "Luckily I came out with it," he said.

Reliever Jhoulys Chacín jumped into the air in celebration, yelling "Wow!" as he ran off the mound. Starting pitcher Chad Kuhl sprinted out of the dugout, saying afterward that he's never seen a play like that. Veteran Charlie Blackmon, who had a front-row seat to the heroics from right field, was especially amped. He was still congratulating Grichuk hours later in the clubhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxbrV_0f7XEEY300
Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe gestures as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

"I think Chuck getting excited fired me up," Grichuk, who pumped his arms in the air after making the catch, said. "I normally don't show emotion too much out there, but when he got excited, I let it out."

Instead of being down 4-3, the Rockies were able to continue to build on it. Bryant, who had a RBI single in the third, had a sacrifice fly in the seventh to add onto the Rockies lead. He has a hit in every game he's started this season, and now has two RBIs. CJ Cron, who isn't a fresh face but is under a new, two-year contract, continued his hot start, picking up another RBI.

Chad Kuhl, also an offseason move, was on the mound for his first start in a Rockies uniform. He breezed through the first, retiring the first three batters in 10 pitches. Walks started to haunt him in the second, and he gave up his only run then after allowing the first two batters to get on base and then giving up a single to Andy Ibánez. The Rockies' pitching staff as a whole held the Rangers to only four hits on Tuesday, and the bullpen has only given up two runs this season.

The Rockies will now return home to Denver to face the Cubs, with a huge boost of confidence from a road sweep.

"It doesn't matter where we are playing, we just need to go out there and play good baseball. That's what we did," Bryant said. It was a great series for us."

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Rockies outfielders settle in at vast Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk already has deep thoughts about playing the outfield at cavernous Coors Field. Namely, a little deeper the more beneficial for the Colorado Rockies centerfielder. It’s an outfield reorientation for Grichuk and fellow Rockies newcomer Kris Bryant. Backing up a step or several becomes a...
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Rockies take care of Texas again, move to 4-1 in early season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kris Bryant got his first two RBIs in a Colorado uniform and the Rockies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Bryant had a go-ahead RBI double in the third inning, and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh Tuesday night. The four-time All-Star is five games into a $182 million, seven-year contract. Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies. New Texas shortstop Corey Seager was robbed of what would have been his first homer. Center fielder Randal Grichuk made a leaping catch at the wall with two on to end the fifth inning.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rangers' Offense Sputters in 4-1 Loss To Rockies

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell to the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night, losing by a score of 4-1. The Rangers were swept in the two-game series at Globe Life Field, and are now 1-4 this season. The Rangers offense, which entered this series as the Major League leader...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Arlington, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Reuters

Jonah Heim, Rangers slam Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jonah Heim, a backup catcher batting in the No. 9 spot, had three hits and a career-high five RBIs to propel the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. One of those hits was a grand slam off Angels starter...
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Jhoulys Chacín
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Bud Black
Person
Chad Kuhl
CBS Chicago

Suzuki extends hit streak to 6, Cubs down Bryant, Rox

DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs cooled off Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, winning 5-2 on Thursday night. Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland (0-2). Bryant went 2 for 5 and lost a third hit due to Yonathan Daza's baserunning gaffe as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy