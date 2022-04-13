ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school girls soccer: Evansville holds off Janesville Craig's late charge to earn nonconference win

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE

The Janesville Craig girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday.

Cassey Hill and Emma Stuart scored goals to lead Evansville to a windblown, 2-1 nonconference victory.

Craig (2-1) got within one score with two minutes left to play on Lilli Rick’s unassisted goal, but the Cougars could not get the equalizer.

“We played under brutal conditions,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “It was misting most of the game, and the wind at times, had to be 20-25 MPH.

“Evansville gave us trouble with their physicality, which we didn’t expect, and that was the difference in the game.”

Craig is scheduled to play host to Milton in a nonconference match Thursday.

EVANSVILLE 2, CRAIG 1

Janesville Craig 0 1 — 1

Evansville 1 1 — 2

First Half

E—Emma Stuart (Melanie Walisch) 18:00.

Second Half

E—Cassey Hill 42:00. C—Lilli Rick 78:00.

Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 10, Katie Krueger (E) 1.

