Lincoln Man Charged for 8th DUI Offense

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County man found dead in a home in January with over 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes died from a venomous snake bite, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. “The cause of death is snake envenomation and the manner of death is an accident,” a spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed. Snake envenomation is caused by the toxins in the bite of a venomous snake, according to the World Health Organization. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control coordinated rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.

POMFRET, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO