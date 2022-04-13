ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

New Jersey Man Submitted False Tax Returns to Claim Victim’s Benefits

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, N.J. – The Department of Justice has announced the sentancing of a Bergen...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Prison sentence for wire fraud and filing false tax returns

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Roanoke will spend three years in prison for federal fraud and tax crimes. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced that 64-year-old Gregory Thomas Holland was sentenced Friday for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. “For almost three decades, Gregory Holland was trusted...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Tax Preparation#Identity Theft#The Department Of Justice#Social Security#Pii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
deseret.com

Did the IRS reject your e-file tax returns? Here’s why and how to fix it

The Internal Revenue Service may have rejected your e-file tax return due to a simple glitch in the system, but there could be an easy fix. Driving the news: Financial columnist Michelle Singletary wrote for The Washington Post that an e-file return asks for your adjusted gross income (AGI) from your most recent tax return.
INCOME TAX
CNET

How to Call the IRS With Tax Return and Child Tax Credit Questions

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Tax returns being rejected because of missing form

The IRS is rejecting tax returns due to a missing form. Here’s how to avoid the simple mistake. Returns filed electronically for the 2021 tax year require all necessary forms and documentation in order for the return to be processed. In years previous, the IRS would not reject electronic submissions missing Form 8962, but that’s not the case anymore. Click here for more information.
INCOME TAX
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

85K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy