South Plainfield Man Stole $2.3 Million from His New York Employer

BRANCHBURG — A friend who was given a credit card to buy groceries for a homebound woman rang up thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases and is now wanted by police. The woman who can not leave her house because of a medical condition, gave friend Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, the credit card on Sept. 7, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 24 DAYS AGO