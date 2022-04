Lithia — On a shimmering and enlivening night at Newsome High School, Bartow High School rode the momentum early in its first district championship berth in school history. In the early moments of the first quarter, senior midfielder Jaydon Williams scampered aggressively up the field, dodging a couple of defenders and found the back of the net — his 29th of the season — to make the score 1-0. But that was the only goal Bartow scored until near the end of the game, as the Yellow Jackets lost 17-2 in a Class 2A-District 9 championship game. Newsome, the No. 8 team in Class 2A, clinched its ninth straight district title.

BARTOW, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO