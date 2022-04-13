ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Numerous people injured by severe storms in Central Texas

By Dean Wetherbee
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell County – (FOX 44) A string of dangerous storms and tornadoes hit Central Texas Tuesday afternoon and evening, leaving a path of destruction and pain behind. Bell County Judge...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Bell County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Salado, TX
Bell County, TX
Government
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WAPT

Storm damage reported across central Mississippi from severe storms

The state of Mississippi braced for severe storms Tuesday. There were several reports of trees and powerlines down in parts of central Mississippi as well as home and vehicle damage. 1. Several trees fell around the town of Edwards. One tree fell on a mobile home on Staple Street. Thankfully,...
EDWARDS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Tornado#23 People#Extreme Weather
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Cadrene Heslop

Severe Storms Threaten Millions

Have you had severe weather and thunderstorms in your area? For the fourth week in a row, continental America will face intense weather outbreaks. But this time, the storm episodes will affect cities farther north. It will stretch into the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes. These places did not get affected by the previous outbreaks. (source)
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy