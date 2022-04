If fans of the Edmonton Oilers had any reservations about how the team is feeling on their recent run of strong performances and heading into the final nine games of the regular season, Leon Draisaitl‘s comments should put to rest any concerns. The Oilers are feeling good about how they’re playing right now, to the point Draisaitl said, “I wouldn’t want to play us in the first round or in the playoffs in general.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO