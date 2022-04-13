ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emaciated mountain lion cub rescued, treated at Oakland Zoo

By The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An orphaned and emaciated mountain lion cub spotted by hikers in the San Francisco area was brought to the Oakland Zoo, where veterinarians have named her “Rose” and are trying to nurse her back to health.

The zoo said in a statement Tuesday that an initial exam indicated Rose hadn’t eaten in weeks. The cub is estimated to be about five months old and weighs just 8.8 pounds.

The average female cub her age should weigh about 30 pounds.

Hikers first spotted Rose at the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo County. They reported the siting to authorities, who found the cub after a five-day search.

