DMV Overnight Forecast: April 12, 2022

The new three-month forecast is out. Michiganders may have to deal with some mud, especially in the early part of the forecast period. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is the branch of NOAA responsible for the one-month and three-month forecasts. They cite a few items used to produce the forecast for the next three months.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One round of showers and storms passed through SE NC earlier this evening. Heavy clusters of storms split with one batch of storms passing west of I-95 and another passing just offshore. A rotating storm passed just of the coast of Brunswick and New Hanover during the 8 p.m. hour. A second cluster of storms will push into the area after 2 a.m. We do not anticipate severe weather but storms with heavy downpours, lightning, and small hail are possible with Round Two. After temperatures topped out near 70 this afternoon, temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight. Go ahead with outdoor plans on your St. Patrick’s Day. Most of the day will be dry and temperatures will be nice. However a quick passing shower or storm could briefly interrupt your fun.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front near the area has shifted our winds to come from the northeast, but it did not cool us down. Highs still reach the upper 80s today, and it will still feel muggy Those northeast winds will push any showers that develop this afternoon toward the Gulf of […]
Wind Advisory issued for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Darke, Miami, and Champaign counties from noon until 8:00 p.m. today for wind gusts up to 45mph. TODAY: A breezy day again with wind gusts up to 35mph. Clouds will decrease for plenty of sunshine today says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Highs reach the upper 60s which is great! Tonight closer to sunset some rain showers will return.
