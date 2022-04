Four people are injured after a quadruple shooting that took place near Nats Park less than an hour after the conclusion of Saturday night's game against the New York Mets. According to DC Fire, a female patient transported from Half and O Streets SW in serious condition. A second victim, a male with a minor wound, was found at 79 Potomac Ave SE. The third and fourth victims were located at 1200 Half St SE at the Navy Yard Metro. Both were males with non-life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO