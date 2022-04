Calvary Lutheran Church will host a craft and vendor fair March 25 and 26 at the church, 1304 N. Custer. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. A food court will be open both days, serving coffee and rolls as well as lunch. Breakfast will also be available on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 27 DAYS AGO