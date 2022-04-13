TORNADO WARNING UNTIL 11 PM FOR HEMPSTEAD AND NEVADA COUNTIES

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Miller County in southwestern Arkansas Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Marion County in northeastern Texas Eastern Cass County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richmond to 6 miles south of Linden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Atlanta, Wake Village, Ashdown, Prescott, Stamps, Lewisville, Nash, Hooks, Linden, Queen City, Redwater, Red Lick, Fouke, Bradley, Emmet, Perrytown, Rodessa and Garland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 24 DAYS AGO