ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MDH report highlights need for retaining and recruiting health care workforce

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

Results from a Minnesota Department of Health survey confirm health care worker burnout and show workforce shortage trends are affecting a wide range of health care professionals. The report, Minnesota’s Health Care Workforce: Pandemic-Provoked Workforce Exits, Burnout, and Shortages (PDF), is the first report of its kind covering the...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Why hospitals are likely to lean on travel nurses after pandemic threat ends

Hospitals' reliance on travel nurses to fill workforce gaps is certain to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic threat ends as organizations grapple with demand for care unrelated to the virus and the departure of nurses from full-time staff jobs, Bloomberg News reported March 15. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on...
TRAVEL
The Staten Island Advance

Coronavirus booster to no longer be mandated for health-care workers, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Booster coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses will no longer be required for New York State health-care workers, according to a recent report. The New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council voted on Thursday to no longer require health-care workers to receive a COVID-19 booster, stated a report by WETM-18 News, in Elmira, N.Y. The change in policy needs to be added to the State Registry before it becomes effective, according to the media outlet.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Bangor Daily News

Milford home health care agency dismisses workforce over lapsed license

A home health care service based in Milford reportedly dismissed its entire workforce Tuesday after its state license lapsed. Earth Angels Home Care provides home care for aging Mainers, assistance with recovery after surgery and disability support, according to its website. A letter sent to employees obtained by ABC affiliate...
MILFORD, ME
WCNC

Health care industry reports record number of data breaches during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patients have put their trust in hospitals, health plans and medical providers throughout the pandemic, but as medical professionals worked tirelessly to save lives, the health care industry could not stop hackers from causing a record number of security breaches, not just jeopardizing medical data, but personal and financial information too, a WCNC Charlotte analysis of federal data revealed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KSNB Local4

Nebraska students to help grow health care workforce

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney recently accepted 46 high school seniors into the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP). A partnership between UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, KHOP is a pipeline program designed to grow the state’s health care workforce by recruiting and training students from rural Nebraska who are committed to practicing in these areas after professional school.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Professions#Mental Health#Recruiting#Rural Health#Burnout
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 12 More Deaths, 1,061 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more and more employees return to the office in Minnesota, the state’s latest COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop to levels not seen since last summer. On Tuesday, the health department updated COVID-19 data, showing 1,061 more virus cases and 12 additional deaths. The update includes figures from over the weekend. There have been over 1.4 million total positive reported cases and 12,340 deaths since the pandemic began. Like the latest positivity rate (2.9%), the hospitalization rate is at the lowest level seen since last July. Both health indicators are seven-day rolling averages as of March 14. At the beginning of the week, there were 31 patients with the virus requiring intensive care unit beds. An additional 219 patients with COVID-19 need non-ICU beds. In December, there were over 300 patients needing ICU beds, with several times that needing non-ICU beds. As for vaccines, nearly 75% of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose and over 9.4 million total doses have been administered.
MINNESOTA STATE
morningbrew.com

“There’s no playbook for this”: HR professionals look back on March 2020

On March 5, 2020, Amy Spurling attended her last in-person networking event before Covid lockdowns began. She says her colleagues lightly kicked her shins by way of greeting. The Compt CEO remembers she found it funny—it was a previously unthinkable social faux pas that, as news of this ominous new virus took hold, was somehow now more acceptable than a handshake.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
lowerbuckstimes.com

Improving healthcare access

U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Susie Lee, Dave Joyce and Tom O’Halleran introduced the Improving Access to Health Care in Rural and Underserved Areas Act, bipartisan legislation that would provide additional support for primary care providers in rural and underserved areas through accredited continuing medical education and clinical support. “Far...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Community pharmacy workplace, wellness: 3 recent report notes

A report detailing strategies to improve the workplace and employee well-being at community-based pharmacies was recently released by the American Pharmacists Association. The report is based on discussion outcomes among 46 participants of the association's Community Pharmacy Workplace Summit in late February. Participants included pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, employers and other stakeholders.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Much of healthcare workforce returning to normal; long-term care is one exception

While much of the healthcare workforce is on track to return to pre-pandemic levels of turnover, turnover rates have been slower to recover among long-term care workers, health aides and assistants, marginalized racial minorities, and women with young children, according to a study published April 8 in JAMA Health Forum.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy