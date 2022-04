The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a condemnation declaration that would apply to a property in the way of construction of the Madras Connector. The county is seeking 2.85 acres of land in the path of construction of the connector. According to a legal document from the county, the county is seeking to pay $50,300 as “the just and adequate compensation to be paid for said right of way” for the land.

