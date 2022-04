"The Padres and at least one other team, believed to be the Blue Jays, intensified their pursuit of Ramírez as word of a stalemate in his contract talks circulated throughout the industry. The Guardians essentially were operating on parallel paths, talking trade with clubs while trying to persuade Ramírez to accept their offer," Rosenthal wrote. "The Padres and Guardians know each other’s players well -- they completed significant trades in July 2018 (Brad Hand to Cleveland), July 2019 (Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes to Cleveland, Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati, Taylor Trammel to San Diego) and August 2020 (Mike Clevinger to San Diego)."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO