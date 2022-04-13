ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Child welfare expert: Video of man trying to grab boy is textbook attempted child abduction

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apu5n_0f7X8IBK00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who has worked in child welfare said the video showing a man trying to grab a young boy on his way to school Monday is a textbook case of an attempted child abduction.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“That’s the first sign, if someone is getting too close,” Tomas Laers said.

A report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the boy told them a white car pulled up and the male driver, later identified as 37-year-old Vinh Nguyen, hoked at him and wave. The report also states the man got out of the car and asked the boy if he wanted a ride to school.

When the boy said no, Nguyen didn’t take no for an answer. He put his arm around the boy’s shoulders and asked him where he was.

Lares said there’s a good chance Nguyen already knew that information.

“A lot of times the victims are stalked, they know what school they go to,” Lares said.

The report from the sheriff’s office backs that up. It said the boy continued to school and told a teacher what happened. They reported it, and the sheriff’s office eventually found Nguyen.

When he was brought in for question, Nguyen told authorities he had seen the victim about six times before the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it received information that Nguyen had offered a 13-year-old a ride last year.

Lares said his warning for other parents is simple: talk to your children and tell them what to do.

“Make a scene, make a scene,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re wrong. Yell, scream for help, even if it’s somebody asking for money. Fortunately for this child, he got away and said something immediately.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Florida Woman Accused Of Putting 4-Year-Old In Dryer, Who Said He ‘Went Round & Round’

LEESBURG, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Florida babysitter has found herself behind bars after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in a dryer. Lake County deputies arrested 35-year-old Amber Chapman on an aggravated child abuse charge. CBS4 has learned that the boy demonstrated to investigators that Chapman would put him in the dryer and close the door. The boy then said he “went round and round.” The boy has some bruises, but thankfully no serious injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Child Abduction#Child Welfare
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
WESH

Man dies after being found severely burned in Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after officials said he was found severely burned in an Orlando intersection. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened to him. The case has taken a turn since the 36-year-old victim Suwayne James died. On April 5 just before midnight, a...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy