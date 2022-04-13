Child welfare expert: Video of man trying to grab boy is textbook attempted child abduction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who has worked in child welfare said the video showing a man trying to grab a young boy on his way to school Monday is a textbook case of an attempted child abduction.

“That’s the first sign, if someone is getting too close,” Tomas Laers said.

A report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the boy told them a white car pulled up and the male driver, later identified as 37-year-old Vinh Nguyen, hoked at him and wave. The report also states the man got out of the car and asked the boy if he wanted a ride to school.

When the boy said no, Nguyen didn’t take no for an answer. He put his arm around the boy’s shoulders and asked him where he was.

Lares said there’s a good chance Nguyen already knew that information.

“A lot of times the victims are stalked, they know what school they go to,” Lares said.

The report from the sheriff’s office backs that up. It said the boy continued to school and told a teacher what happened. They reported it, and the sheriff’s office eventually found Nguyen.

When he was brought in for question, Nguyen told authorities he had seen the victim about six times before the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it received information that Nguyen had offered a 13-year-old a ride last year.

Lares said his warning for other parents is simple: talk to your children and tell them what to do.

“Make a scene, make a scene,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re wrong. Yell, scream for help, even if it’s somebody asking for money. Fortunately for this child, he got away and said something immediately.”

