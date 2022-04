On Tuesday, the Tigers coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 combo guard Jahseem Felton. Felton is listed at 6’5 175. After the Rise Circuit in Indianapolis this past weekend, Felton was able to land the offer from Bruce Pearl and his staff. It is in the air as to how the Auburn program will look heading into 2024. However, it is inevitable that Felton would be a nice addition to the class.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO