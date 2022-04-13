Boucherie Feeds

Join the movement to fight hunger! Everything you need to know about volunteering at local food pantries and a few recipes to inspire the conversation with family and friends. According to the United Way of Central Florida, in Polk County, 95,800 people – 15% of our community – cannot afford to feed their families three meals a day. Thirty-two thousand four hundred seventy children have no idea if food will be available to them when they are hungry. There are eight food deserts in Lakeland alone, these areas or regions where the nearest grocery store is more than one mile away, as defined by the US Department of Agriculture.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO