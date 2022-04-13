ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeast, NY

Deadly shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast, DC

WUSA9
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate deadly shootings that were reported minutes apart in Southeast Tuesday afternoon. According to a release from MPD, the first shooting happened in the 2200 block of Savannah Street around 12:22 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man, identified as...

