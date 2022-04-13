ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander defeats United South 14-2

By Thomas Lott
 2 days ago
Alexander’s Ciro Benavides tossed five innings allowing two runs and earning the win Tuesday against United South.

Alexander moved its winning streak to four games Tuesday night as it took down United South 14-2 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.

While the Bulldogs eventually would run-rule the Panthers in six innings, it was actually United South which was on top after the first inning and it was all because of Victor Trevino.

The right-hander came on in relief of United South’s starter with the bases loaded — and while he would walk in a run — he was able to minimize the damage to just that score and then he led off the bottom of the first with a home run.

It was an exciting first inning for United South, but ultimately Alexander had too much firepower for the Panthers.

Rocco Garza-Gongora finished the game 4 for 5 with a single, two doubles and a triple and drove in two runs in the top of the sixth inning to push the lead to 10 and an eventual run-rule.

After giving up two runs in the first inning — senior Ciro Benavides who was making his first start of the season — tossed four scoreless innings the rest of the way.

“He did real well,” head coach Fernando Lemus said. “We just felt like we needed to shake things up a little bit in our rotation. (We’ve had) some inconsistency.

“But he did his part today, he got that ‘W’ and let’s see where that takes us from here on out.”

Adr Villarreal tossed a perfect bottom of the sixth to end it.

What the Bulldogs have next is a matchup with Eagle Pass who is currently tied with Alexander for first in district play with a 6-2 record.

The Eagles though hold the tiebreaker over Alexander as they defeated them 15-2 in the first matchup between the two teams.

United South now will have a week off before its next game — also against Eagle Pass — on April 19 on the road.

thomas.lott@lmtonline.com

Laredo Morning Times

Bulldogs’ Clements leads attack from bottom of lineup

Brytton Clements wants to do anything he can to help his team win, but he certainly would love to do it again from the top of the lineup. Alexander's shortstop started the year hitting in the No. 2 hole for the Bulldogs, but in recent weeks he has run into a slump which saw him drop down to the No. 8 hole. It's not something he loves and he wants to do all he can to earn his spot again. "I like the top of the lineup," he said. "I like more competitive at-bats." He continued:...
LAREDO, TX
