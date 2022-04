The New York Knicks haven't been relevant in some time, but that might be different had they picked who they wanted in the 2009 Draft. That year, the Knicks had the 8th pick, which they used to sign Jordan Hill. But according to their former coach Mike D'Antoni, they actually wanted to Draft Steph Curry instead, who was picked just a spot above them to the Golden State Warriors.

