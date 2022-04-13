ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County couple is facing new charges after they were arrested for fentanyl trafficking for the second time. The couple was...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 11

brian weber
1d ago

Bonded out after being arrested while on bond. Wow smart move judge

Reply(1)
9
Biker
1d ago

How many times do these people need to be arrested and not be able to bond out of jail only to commit the same crime again?

Reply
2
