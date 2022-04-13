Fort Glenn

Wet Leg, the buzziest buzz band that’s come along in years, have a fun and eminently repeatable origin story. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, two friends from the UK’s remote Isle Of Wight, decided to start a band together while riding a ferris wheel at a music festival, and they named that band after an Isle Of Wight slang term for people from the British mainland. For the past year, Wet Leg have been taking the world by storm, and they just finally released their worth-the-wait self-titled debut. Sometime in there, Wet Leg carved out a moment to return to the Isle Of Wight and to film themselves playing live on a porch.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO