Kim Kardashian reveals she 'never watched' Saturday Night Live before being asked to host NBC show

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she 'never watched' an episode of Saturday Night Live before being asked to host the show.

The 41-year-old reality star - who is currently dating SNL star Pete Davidson - was asked to host the variety show back in October and eventually delivered an opening monologue that poked fun at her famous family but initially 'freaked out' when she first committed to doing it.

She said: 'It had been talked about a few seasons ago and I was just like ''Oh no, I could never!'', but now after doing it I can see how crazy it is. [Creator] Lorne Michaels came to town and had lunch with me and my mom and officially asked me to do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJK8I_0f7X3JkA00
Reality star: Kim Kardashian, shown last week in Los Angeles, has revealed that she 'never watched' an episode of Saturday Night Live before being asked to host the show

'He was just so charming and explained why he wanted me to do it. So I said yes and had no idea what I was getting myself into and freaked out afterwards. I didn't want to embarrass myself but I had never seen an episode of SNL,' Kim added.

The Kardashians star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her ex-husband Kanye West - went on to explain that while she had attended a taping of the show in person, she was unsure what the monologue entailed but made sure that she was 'prepared.'

Speaking on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, she told host Amanda Hirsch: 'I had gone and watched parts because Kanye had performed on it, so I had seen a full show in person once but I didn't really know what the monologue entailed so I watched one episode and was like ''Okay, I got this.'' As long as it is just me and a camera, I can block everything else out and I'm good.

'I was getting so many calls and I was like ''I have to own this'' and I came prepared with my monologue ready to go.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvNGb_0f7X3JkA00
Show host: The 41-year-old reality star is shown during the monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021

Kim and Pete, 28, were first spotted out together last October after her appearance on SNL.

They shared an on-screen kiss when Kim hosted during a Disney-themed sketch in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin.

Kim recently revealed during a joint appearance with her famous family on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Pete gifted her the props and costumes from their SNL sketch for Valentine's Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jl4gx_0f7X3JkA00
On-screen kiss: Pete and Kim shared an on-screen kiss during a Disney-themed sketch in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin

She was promoting the family's new reality series The Kardashians that will premiere on Thursday on Hulu.

Kim was declared legally single last month after filing for divorce from Kanye West, 44, in February 2021.

They have children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four and two-year-old Psalm together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2Qbk_0f7X3JkA00
Legally single: Kim was declared legally single last month after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 about a year after they are shown together in February 2020 in Los Angeles

