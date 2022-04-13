Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS .Extremely low humidity within a settled airmass will remain in the area through Friday. Friday morning west winds above 3000ft will become breezy, with the rest of the lower elevations becoming breezy Friday afternoon. These lower elevations encompass the Rio Grande Valley and eastward. West winds in the higher elevations, including the Sacramento Mountains, will strengthen to marginally gusty in the afternoon hours. Even though wind speeds will be marginal, very low humidities on top of an extremely windy day earlier this week have dried fuels out. Winds will slowly diminish Friday night. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 112 and 113. * WIND...Lowlands 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, Mountain areas will see 15 - 25mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...2 to 8%. Overnight RH recoveries are forecasted to remain under 20%. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything cause sparks.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO