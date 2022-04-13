Wolves, Wild, Twins, Saints Play Home Games On Same Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves began the postseason and took on the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA’s play-in game Tuesday night at Target Center. But that wasn’t the only show in town.

Loyal fans witnessed a refreshingly extended season.

“I like the energy that we have now, and I feel like the younger players are gonna take us to the finals soon hopefully,” said a Timberwolves fan in a baby-blue Anthony Edwards jersey.

The last time the Timberwolves played a home playoff game, and the Wild and the Twins played at home on the same night was April 29, 2003.

“It’s exciting. It’s finally hey, we’ve got some good team,” said John DeNardo, a Wild fan who grabbed dinner at Tom Reid’s before heading to the Xcel Energy Center, where the Wild were hosting Edmonton. “We’re going places this year so we’re excited about it.”

DeNardo’s friend, Matt Williams doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“We never wanna get our hopes up or anything like that. You know how Minnesota sports are.”

From St. Paul, back to downtown Minneapolis, where players can be fans, too.

“It’s great, you know, for the city, especially when the teams are doing well,” said Twins relief pitcher Tyler Duffey. “I’m from Houston, grew up there, and the Rockets, Texans and the Astros for that matter were all good at the same time. And it makes for a great time to be in the city. You know, it gets people out, it makes them come to the games and go to everything.”

The Twins hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Across the river again, it was home opener time for the St. Paul Saints. Like the Twins, they weathered the rain.

“It’s really fun right now,” said David Lofstuen, on the CHS concourse. “I’m a big Wild fan, so it’s been an absolute blast to watch them. And he’s a T-wolves guy,” he said, referring to his friend Spencer Bemel.

“Rooting for them tonight, but I’ll be doing it from here,” Bemel said.

It was a night where Minnesota pro sports took center stage, for an ever-cautious audience.

“It’s nice to be optimistic,” said a Saints fan wearing a Wild jacket. “Especially here in Minnesota. So let’s wait and see. Keep our fingers crossed.”