ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wolves, Wild, Twins, Saints Play Home Games On Same Night

By Ren Clayton
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves began the postseason and took on the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA’s play-in game Tuesday night at Target Center. But that wasn’t the only show in town.

Loyal fans witnessed a refreshingly extended season.

“I like the energy that we have now, and I feel like the younger players are gonna take us to the finals soon hopefully,” said a Timberwolves fan in a baby-blue Anthony Edwards jersey.

The last time the Timberwolves played a home playoff game, and the Wild and the Twins played at home on the same night was April 29, 2003.

“It’s exciting. It’s finally hey, we’ve got some good team,” said John DeNardo, a Wild fan who grabbed dinner at Tom Reid’s before heading to the Xcel Energy Center, where the Wild were hosting Edmonton. “We’re going places this year so we’re excited about it.”

DeNardo’s friend, Matt Williams doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“We never wanna get our hopes up or anything like that. You know how Minnesota sports are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zdON_0f7X3G5z00

(credit: CBS)

From St. Paul, back to downtown Minneapolis, where players can be fans, too.

“It’s great, you know, for the city, especially when the teams are doing well,” said Twins relief pitcher Tyler Duffey. “I’m from Houston, grew up there, and the Rockets, Texans and the Astros for that matter were all good at the same time. And it makes for a great time to be in the city. You know, it gets people out, it makes them come to the games and go to everything.”

The Twins hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Across the river again, it was home opener time for the St. Paul Saints. Like the Twins, they weathered the rain.

“It’s really fun right now,” said David Lofstuen, on the CHS concourse. “I’m a big Wild fan, so it’s been an absolute blast to watch them. And he’s a T-wolves guy,” he said, referring to his friend Spencer Bemel.

“Rooting for them tonight, but I’ll be doing it from here,” Bemel said.

It was a night where Minnesota pro sports took center stage, for an ever-cautious audience.

“It’s nice to be optimistic,” said a Saints fan wearing a Wild jacket. “Especially here in Minnesota. So let’s wait and see. Keep our fingers crossed.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
Local
California Sports
KARE 11

Minnesota's Miss Basketball 2022 is Amaya Battle of Hopkins

MINNEAPOLIS — After a decorated high school career, Amaya Battle is adding another award to her trophy case. The senior player from Hopkins was named Minnesota's Miss Basketball on Saturday. This award is given to the top senior girls' basketball player. Battle is credited with taking Hopkins to a...
HOPKINS, MN
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Tyler Duffey
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

LSU Honoring Alum, Lynx Legend Seimone Augustus With Statue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Lynx legend is being honored by her alma mater with a statue. Seimone Augustus, who spent 14 years and won four championships with the Lynx, will have her likeness enshrined outside the Maravich Assembly Center at Louisiana State Univeristy. Augustus graduated from LSU in 2005 after leading the Tigers to three straight Final Four appearances. She was named National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year twice. The statue, which will include other LSU greats Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neal and Pete Maravich, has already been cast, the school said. It will be unveiled “in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Minnesota

Twins’ Alex Kirilloff Heads To 10-Day IL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins announced Wednesday that outfielder Alex Kirilloff is headed to the 10-day injured list with “right wrist inflammation.” The team recalled Trevor Larnach to replace Kirilloff. The Twins also designated pitcher Jharel Cotton, replacing him with Dereck Rodríguez. In the first five games of the season, Kirilloff had one hit and scored once in 17 at-bats. Cotton pitched two innings in two games, notching two strikeouts and no runs allowed. Larnach and Rodríguez have both been with the St. Paul Saints this year. Larnach played in 79 games for the Twins last season, and Rodríguez has 51 major league starts from his time with the San Francisco Giants. The Twins play the Dodgers Wednesday afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Saints#Wcco#The Los Angeles Clippers#Wild#The Xcel Energy Center#Texans#Astros
CBS Minnesota

High School Sports Games Get Pushed Back Due To Snowy, Frigid Weather

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – It didn’t matter if you were playing baseball at the professional level or in high school Thursday. Just about every game was postponed due to wintry weather that brought snow, strong winds, and frigid cold. It kept fields quiet and gyms popping with America’s past-time. “We were looking at windchills below 20 for gametime and with snow flying. It was 10 a.m. and it was hard snowing,” said Brian Wright, head coach of the varsity baseball team at Breck School. With their game postponed, practicing in their fieldhouse was the next best option. But more challenges await when mother nature...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
CBS Minnesota

Kirk Cousins: ‘I Would Like To Retire As A Viking’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirk Cousins may have just earned a contract extension with the Vikings this offseason, but he already has an eye toward the future. “My mindset was really to be a Viking,” he said. “I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that, if you will. I know I gotta earn the right to do that. If I could draw it up, it would be play well enough that there never — you never have to play or wear another jersey anywhere else.” In his four years in Minnesota, Cousins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wild’s Ryan Hartman Fined For Middle Finger To Evander Kane

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be paying up for a rude gesture made during Tuesday night’s game. The NHL announced a $4,250 fine for Hartman’s “unsportsmanlike conduct” during the third period of the game against the Edmonton Oilers. After a fight between the two teams, Hartman raised his middle finger at the Oilers’ Evander Kane. He also appeared to shout obscenities at Kane. Hartman was penalized for roughing, and also received a 10-minute misconduct. Edmonton Oilers Left Wing Evander Kane (91) yells at Minnesota Wild Center Ryan Hartman (38) during the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy