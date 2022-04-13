ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Thing About Pam' Ending Explained: Did Pam Hupp Know About the Show?

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The Thing About Pam" came to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday, April 12 and it had one last surprise in store for viewers by including an unexpected...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Was Renée Zellweger’s Performance the Best Part of ‘The Thing About Pam’? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Thing About Pam series finale, “She’s A Killer.”]. Whether or not you enjoyed NBC’s six-part dramatized take on Pam Hupp, Renée Zellweger’s performance in The Thing About Pam has to stand out. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if she ended up with an Emmy nomination as a result.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Hupp
Person
Renée Zellweger
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Dateline
Popculture

'NCIS' Season 20 Fate Revealed

NCIS will return for a historic 20th season in fall 2022. This will be the first complete season without Mark Harmon, who left the show early in Season 19. NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television and has spawned three hit spinoffs. NCIS averaged 11.11...
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Podcast
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
878K+
Followers
89K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy