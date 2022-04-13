ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School bully cracks egg on Utah girl's head

By Jenna Bree
 3 days ago
Harmony Thompson’s mom woke her up at 5:30 a.m. for picture day on Tuesday.

“She did my makeup," she said. "We did my hair like hers, and I had earrings on, and I was just in a cute outfit, and I was, like, really excited for the day.”.

After riding the bus, she had barely made it into school when she heard a crack and felt a pinch on her head.

“I feel something on top of my head," said Harmony. "And so, I touch a little bit, and I see it's an egg, and I start crying, and then there's like a whole circle of people laughing at me. And I seriously felt horrible.”

The Century Elementary School fifth-grader called her mother in tears, which made Tammy Thompson, her mother, cry too.

“It hurts," said Tammy. "I mean, when you have kids and they hurt, you hurt. And so I can only imagine how she felt being happy and feeling good about her day and wanting to conquer the world and having an end so fast.”

This isn’t the first time kids have been mean to Harmony at Century Elementary; she’s been bullied there ever since she started going to school, she said.

“I was bullied a lot because I was a weird kid," she said. "I basically wear what I want when I want to.”

In first grade, a bully struck Harmony with a belt buckle, she said, and in third grade, someone threatened her with a knife.

“Bullying — it has to stop," she said.

Tammy wants the Box Elder County School District to do more to punish bullies and prevent bullying from happening, but she blames parents too.

“I think parents being in their kids' lives where they need to ask questions," she said. "They need to dig a little deeper into who their kids are when they're not at home.”

FOX 13 News reached out to the school district for comment and received the following statement from Superintendent Steve Carlsen:

"Today an incident occurred as the students unloaded the bus from the morning run to school. The students were unloading the bus to attend school at Century Elementary, a K-5 school of about 500 students in Corrine, Utah in Box Elder School District. As the students unloaded a 5th grade male student smashed an egg on the head of a 5th grade female student. This was reported to the principal. The principal spoke with both students. According to the principal the male student displayed remorse and wanted to apologize to the female student. I believe he was able to do that. As with all incidents of this nature our principals do their best to use this as a learning situation for the male student. Box Elder School District has a policy of dealing with all issues taking into account all we can do to help the victim deal with the incident and still doing all we can to help the student, causing the harm, to be able to change their behavior in the future. We will do all we can to allow the young lady to meet with the counselor and any other resource to help her deal with this in the best way possible."

Comments / 13

Jill Stoddard
2d ago

I don't think the school did enough. Talking to the boy was like slapping hands & letting him off the hook. He should have been expelled from school, some kind of in service for the community or even for the police department & he needs counseling for his actions. I hope his parents punished him but, in today's world that usually doesn't happen. Sending prayers to the little girl & her parents. 🙏 🤗❤️🤗🙏

Reply
16
Balthazar Melodic
2d ago

Not cool, I would of stopped that bus, call the boys parents and kick him off and prohibit him to not to ride for a month or something. Ya the parents need to get in on this. School department is unreliable. Fire the school board or abolish them. Useless individuals, Nothing new here.

Reply
11
Mary Sessions
2d ago

back in the day both kido parents were called to the school ,So something could be done at home . Parents had to teach their kid that it is wrong ! Now the school's just talk to kids and then it's bushed under the rug .

Reply
8
