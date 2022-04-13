ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man sentenced in animal cruelty case

By Daniel Fair
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was convicted of animal cruelty and other crimes has been sentenced to prison.

46-year-old Jesse Powell will serve 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal threat and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Powell was arrested in 2020 when officers said he threatened his girlfriend and killed her dog.

