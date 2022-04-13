CTA security concerns raised after Brooklyn subway attack

Danny Mastrogiorgio had just dropped his four-year-old son off at school and was waiting for a train to go to work when a scene of chaos unfolded in front of him. As a train pulled into the platform at 25 Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, crowds of people poured out of the carriage in panic.“I saw people running up the stairs, running down the street. A guy came out waving his arms, trying to get the cops to come down,” the Brooklyn resident told The Independent.“Eventually a bunch of ambulances pulled up. I saw them take one guy...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO