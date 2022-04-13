ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA security concerns raised after Brooklyn subway attack

By Meghan Dwyer
WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — As New York City reels, Chicagoans say they don’t even want to say the words aloud: What if? What if it also happened here?. “You see a lot of crazy stuff on the train, you know?” CTA rider Timothy Rettig told WGN News. “It’s not like there’s anybody down...

wgntv.com

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, IL
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 men stabbed inside Harlem subway station, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed after a dispute with another man in Harlem overnight Wednesday, according to police. Around 1 a.m., the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old in the neck and in the torso, respectively, on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the 135th Street subway station, authorities said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

‘I saw people crying, screaming for their life’: Brooklyn residents in shock after rush hour subway shooting

Danny Mastrogiorgio had just dropped his four-year-old son off at school and was waiting for a train to go to work when a scene of chaos unfolded in front of him. As a train pulled into the platform at 25 Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, crowds of people poured out of the carriage in panic.“I saw people running up the stairs, running down the street. A guy came out waving his arms, trying to get the cops to come down,” the Brooklyn resident told The Independent.“Eventually a bunch of ambulances pulled up. I saw them take one guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Man fatally struck by Brooklyn train after falling between moving subway cars

A man walking between moving subway cars in Brooklyn fell to the tracks and died, police said Monday. The victim was moving between cars on a Manhattan-bound F train when he fell near the Seventh Ave. station in Park Slope about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, cops said. He was then struck by the train and died at the scene. Cops are still trying to determine his identity. ©2022 New York Daily News. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Chicago

Raccoon on tracks halts CTA Red Line subway service downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Red Line trains were delayed Wednesday when a raccoon got onto the tracks in the State Street subway section of the line downtown. At 11:30 a.m., the Chicago Transit Authority said southbound Red Line trains were halted near the Lake Street stop due to an animal on the tracks. Chicago Animal Care and Control said the animal was a female raccoon that gotten onto the tracks and had moved down a tunnel.Power was briefly cut at the Lake Street station to so Animal Care and Control could remove the animal.An Animal Care and Control officer was able to retrieve the raccoon. Because she was not sick, vicious, or injured, the raccoon was released in an unspecified green area nearby.Service was back to normal by mid-afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

