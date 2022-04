CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - An Alabama woman whose home was destroyed after a possible tornado Tuesday said she is going to have to start over. A mobile home on Cyril Road in Choctaw County was lifted from its foundation and thrown on the road. Luckily she left before the storm hit. Pieces of her life and memories were scattered by the destructive force of the storm.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL ・ 22 DAYS AGO