The Lighthouse Keeper sees …

Chicago Fire's co-showrunner Andrea Newman shared what changed for Violet and Hawkins, and Hanako Greensmith promised something "juicy" is on the way. Chicago Fire Season 10 has delivered some major changes to Firehouse 51, first with the departure of Jesse Spencer and then with Kara Killmer’s Brett stepping away to spend some time off-screen with Casey. Violet has emerged at the center of some of the season’s spiciest storylines, and is currently dating her boss at the CFD for a relationship that plenty of fans can’t help but root for thanks to the chemistry between actress Hanako Greensmith and Jimmy Nicholas as Hawkins. Now, Fire co-showrunner Andrea Newman and Greensmith opened up about what changed and what’s ahead. According to the actress, fans should prepare for something “juicy” on the way!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO