Evanston, IL

The Lighthouse Keeper sees …

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article… that April is both Earth Month and Poetry Month and Evanstonian Sue Gundlach has found a way to celebrate both with her annual Poet-Tree installation on Judson Avenue near Hamilton Street. … that a larger, semi-permanent installation graces the front yard of The Proud Owner of Seabiscuit featured...

FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
DoYouRemember?

Billy Gray From ‘Father Knows Best’ Strummed Up An Important Musical Invention

Throughout the 1950s, viewers were taught with the utmost certainty that Father Knows Best. The radio program-turned TV series was picturesque, an ideal that not everyone experienced firsthand, but it was derived from relatable tropes. One archetype was the teenage brother equipped with smart comments and big dreams. Billy Gray brought this vision to life as James “Bud” Anderson, but later in life he would have criticisms for the series. Why?
Distractify

We Still Miss Charlie Barnett on 'Chicago Fire' — Why Did He Leave the Show Again?

We daresay the crew of Rescue Squad Company 3 on Chicago Fire has never eaten better than when Charlie Barnett, who played Peter Mills, was part of the crew. Having been raised by a firefighting dad and restaurant-owning mother, Peter had the best of both worlds: courage and cooking. And while we haven't seen Charlie as Peter since he left the show at the end of Season 3, we're still thinking of his time on Truck 81. Why did Charlie Barnett leave Chicago Fire? Le's break it down.
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Emma Jacobs replacing Brett for good?

Chicago Fire has parted ways with some major characters in season 10. Casey (Jesse Spencer) and his replacement Pelham (Brett Dalton) left the 51, while Brett (Kara Killmer) decided to take away from work to focus on her relationship. These departures have left the door open for new characters to...
Cinema Blend

Why Chicago Fire Changed Its Plans For Violet And Hawkins, Plus Brett's Surprising Replacement

Chicago Fire's co-showrunner Andrea Newman shared what changed for Violet and Hawkins, and Hanako Greensmith promised something "juicy" is on the way. Chicago Fire Season 10 has delivered some major changes to Firehouse 51, first with the departure of Jesse Spencer and then with Kara Killmer’s Brett stepping away to spend some time off-screen with Casey. Violet has emerged at the center of some of the season’s spiciest storylines, and is currently dating her boss at the CFD for a relationship that plenty of fans can’t help but root for thanks to the chemistry between actress Hanako Greensmith and Jimmy Nicholas as Hawkins. Now, Fire co-showrunner Andrea Newman and Greensmith opened up about what changed and what’s ahead. According to the actress, fans should prepare for something “juicy” on the way!
FanSided

Chicago Fire reveals shocking secret about SPOILER

Emma Jacobs (Caitlin Carver) has made quite the impression in her first couple Chicago Fire episodes. She’s proven herself to be a unique medic, given her blunt bedside manner and propensity for saying exactly what she feels to her co-workers. Jacobs has passed off some of her traits as...
SheKnows

After an Angry Confrontation With Jack Over Allie, Diane Books the Next Flight to Genoa City

At the café in Los Angeles, Jack is frustrated he hasn’t heard back yet from Kyle. He wonders whether he should go to Italy. Phyllis worries Diane will jump the gun and tell Kyle herself. “She’s a loose cannon,” she warns. Just then, Allie appears. She joins them and Jack proceeds to brag about his granddaughter to Phyllis. Allie recalls that her dad was the same way. Jack senses something is wrong. Allie tells him there’s something she thinks he should know.
Stereogum

fanclubwallet – “Trying To Be Nice”

Next month, Canada’s Hannah Judge, aka fanclubwallet, will release her debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. We’ve heard singles “That I Won’t Do” and “Gr8 Timing!,” and now Judge has shared another cut from the album: “Trying To Be Nice.”
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Revealed A Surprising Secret About Brett's Replacement, So How Long Is She Staying?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called "What's Inside You." Chicago Fire delivered a very big episode for Chief Boden, as promised by star Eamonn Walker, but "What's Inside You" also dropped a reveal about none other than Emma Jacobs, a.k.a. Brett's paramedic replacement. It was inevitable that the show would find a "juicy" story for the new paramedic while Brett was away on her prolonged visit to Casey, but who could have guessed that one of the very first things she revealed about herself was a lie? And is she going to stick around?
