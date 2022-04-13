New Bloomfield City Council votes unanimously to label a solar farm a “public nuisance”

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ)

The New Bloomfield City Council says a new solar farm cannot be built within half a mile of the town.

The city council voted five to zero in favor of the new ordinance after town leaders declared the farm from NextEra Energy as a public nuisance.

Many residents who came to the meeting said they were concerned about stormwater and erosion as well as, increased fire risks.

NextEra Energy wants to set up a solar power facility that would span about 600 acres across Callaway County with many of the plots focused around the New Bloomfield area.

A concerned citizen meeting on the project is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 at New Bloomfield High School.

