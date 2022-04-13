ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bloomfield, MO

New Bloomfield City Council votes unanimously to label a solar farm a “public nuisance”

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTyhx_0f7Wyacq00

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ)

The New Bloomfield City Council says a new solar farm cannot be built within half a mile of the town.

The city council voted five to zero in favor of the new ordinance after town leaders declared the farm from NextEra Energy as a public nuisance.

Many residents who came to the meeting said they were concerned about stormwater and erosion as well as, increased fire risks.

NextEra Energy wants to set up a solar power facility that would span about 600 acres across Callaway County with many of the plots focused around the New Bloomfield area.

A concerned citizen meeting on the project is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 at New Bloomfield High School.

The post New Bloomfield City Council votes unanimously to label a solar farm a “public nuisance” appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Southern California is under scrutiny for causing constant traffic and safety issues caused by its drive-thru line. The line at the restaurant’s drive-thru has caused a chronic adverse traffic impact that has blocked nearby streets, sidewalks, disabled parking spots and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho Ridge wind turbines no longer working, raising concerns with a county official

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – Liberty Utilities’ ‘Neosho Ridge’ Wind Farm in Neosho County, Kansas, is no longer working. One county commissioner says he wants to know why. Despite all the wind we’ve had recently, the turbines in Neosho County, haven’t been turning. District One Commissioner Paul Westhoff says it’s been more than two weeks since they were last operating. “What I was told is that their main transformer blew up, shorted out, whatever, and then their backup one did, and that’s why they’re down, so now they’re waiting on another transformer.”
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
WNDU

New solar farm project presented in New Carlisle

New Carlisle, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for 1,100 acres of farmland east of New Carlisle to be used for solar power production. Project Honeysuckle carries a $165-million price tag and would create up to 200 construction jobs at its peak. The solar farm would be located north of U.S....
NEW CARLISLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bloomfield, MO
City
Bloomfield, MO
New Bloomfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Industry
KPLC TV

Lake Charles City Council unanimously approves return of carriage rides

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A popular downtown attraction is coming back to Lake Charles. Carriage rides were approved by a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s city council meeting. J&R Carriages offered carriage rides for many years, but according to the city, the company didn’t return after the hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Farm#First Solar#Nextera Energy#Abc17news
FOX 2

New plans to tear down Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall. Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014. Last […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Iowan

Iowa City City Council unanimously adopts adjusted meeting protocols

The Iowa City City Council unanimously approved updated meeting protocols, removing redundancies from the rules and clearly outlining the council’s idea of how its meetings should be conducted, on Tuesday. The new set of rules is in alignment with Iowa State Code and Iowa City Charter and outlines meeting...
IOWA CITY, IA
deseret.com

This California city may declare Chick-fil-A a ‘public nuisance’

A Southern California city is considering declaring a Chick-fil-A restaurant a “public nuisance” because of traffic safety issues caused by long drive-thru lines. “There is a chronic adverse traffic impact caused by the operation of the drive-through restaurant facility,” the city report stated. The latest: The Santa...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Council votes unanimously to adopt new redistributing map following approval by federal judge

TOWSON, MD—At Thursday evening’s meeting of the Baltimore County Council, the council unanimously voted to adopt its new redistricting map. Earlier in the day, a U.S. district judge approved the County Council’s revised redistricting map of Baltimore County’s seven council districts, ruling that the new map accurately represents black voters. In February, the judge had granted an injunction against an … Continue reading "Baltimore County Council votes unanimously to adopt new redistributing map following approval by federal judge" The post Baltimore County Council votes unanimously to adopt new redistributing map following approval by federal judge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council Approves New Police Contract In Divided Vote

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since 2019, the Minneapolis Police Department has a new contract — one that provides bonuses for veterans and new recruits, as well as retroactive pay hikes. The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday 8-5 in favor of the new contract. Meanwhile, critics argued that the new contract doesn’t provide enough accountability. The new contract covers the years 2020-2022, providing retention and signing bonuses up to $7,000. It also offers retroactive pay raises of 1%, 1.5% and 2.5%. Council members who voted against the new contract are angry. “I do not want to vote for a contract like this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. City Council Set To Vote On Police Contract, But Some Members Want Delay For Public Input

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a new contract for city police officers, but it’s possible the vote could be postponed despite a warning that any delay could hurt the city’s ability to recruit new officers. Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department haven’t had a new contract since 2019. The proposal for the 2020-2022 contract would offer up to $7,000 bonuses for veteran officers and recruits, as well as retroactive yearly pay raises of 1%, 1.5% and 2.5%. Additionally increases of 2.5% and 1% are proposed to bring the city in line...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Housing Authority and partners to discuss plans for a comprehensive homeless services center

The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) and its partners are inviting the public to help get feedback and plan for a Comprehensive Homeless Services Center on April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Broadway Christian Church. The post Columbia Housing Authority and partners to discuss plans for a comprehensive homeless services center appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy