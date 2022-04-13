ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Man confronts catalytic converter thief, DPD urges others not to

By Carly Moore
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfFi9_0f7WyUHM00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Denver Police told FOX31 that there were 500 reported catalytic converters stolen in the first three months of this year alone. That’s more than five every day.

Denver Police are warning the public that it’s not just a costly nuisance but could be dangerous as well.

Thieves are starting to post an armed lookout to intercept anyone who catches them in the act.

Since March 2019, there have been 135 reported violent confrontations during catalytic converter thefts, or attempted thefts.

Police do not recommend confronting these thieves like a Lakewood man did because if they do have a weapon things could turn violent.

Brian Derry and Sarah Schroeder were driving back from Palisade on Sunday afternoon when they came across a man who was under a car in their neighborhood.

“I was driving. [Brian] was in the passenger seat. He looks over here. He said, ‘stop,’ they’re trying to steal the cat,” said Sarah Schroeder. “So I pull over, stop. He jumps out and runs over.”

Cherry Creek schools accused of slow-walking sexual touching investigation

Derry being a repo man said he’s used to these confrontations.

Sarah Schroeder quickly snapped photos of the suspect’s car, capturing images of a torn temporary tag on the back of the gold-colored SUV.

“He didn’t get away with anything,” said Brian Derry.

Surveillance video also captured the confrontation. You can see a man grabbing things from the back seat of the SUV and then getting out of sight [presumably to get under the car].  Then you see Derry walk up and the gold SUV drive away.

Luckily, the encounter didn’t turn violent, but Denver Police are getting reports that more of these thieves are carrying weapons and working in teams.

“You never know who’s gonna pull out a weapon, pull out a gun or just go crazy. So it is a concern of mine. He’s a little braver than I am and I don’t recommend confronting them necessarily,” said Schroeder. “You know, he handled it and scared the guy off. But yeah, it is. It can be scary. It can be really scary.”

Brian Derry doesn’t drive this car.

“This is a vehicle that I donated to my neighbor. It’s destined to be artwork up here on the wall behind us,” said Derry. “It is the principle you know, you don’t take property that doesn’t belong to you.”

As a repo man, he is familiar with the tools.

Stolen items found at homeless camp in Boulder

“Basically within two minutes he had backed up here, jack the car up, and then another minute and a half he would have had the converter off. This is generally what they use. This is my saw. It’s a cordless Sawzall. They get underneath there and within a minute they’ve sliced two pipes and it drops out and they’ve gone with it,” Derry said. “It’s very quick and easy money.”

“Something needs to be done because if they’re just going to be able to get away with it, they’re going to keep doing it,” Schroeder said.

They suggest there be a limit on how many converters someone can cash in on each year and the recyclers keep a record.

Now, Denver Police say the best thing to do if you catch someone stealing is to be a good witness, try to remember details, and then report it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 10

AP_001321.371f22d77d5442c8b11cddad2799011d.1321
1d ago

Cops don’t like when you do their job. They will try and charge you with something if you do. I myself will confront those being suspicious or committing a crime. It called being a good citizen.

Reply
8
4doorsmorewhores
2d ago

oh I'm confronting them alright. then if they try to attack me with a weapon or something bad things will happen very quickly.

Reply
9
Peter Parker
2d ago

it'd be so hard to sit and watch somebody still here stuff that you work so hard for

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Dpd#Catalytic Converters#Thief#Kdvr
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Kaelen Bernal Remains In Custody On $1 Million Bond After Arrest For Theft, Shooting, Chase, Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KXRM

11 stolen cars, a trailer, drugs and guns found in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — 11 stolen vehicles, a trailer, several drugs, and two guns have been recovered, and two people have been arrested following an investigation in El Paso County. April 1, the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit arrested Randall Powell, 38, after police say he was caught driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma. Police also discovered […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
Kait 8

Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A homeowner in Pennsylvania and her boyfriend made a disturbing discovery on her property that explained the many times she could smell a foul odor around her home. Tracey Douds has lived in her mobile home for about five years. “I’ve felt weird since I’ve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy