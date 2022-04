Trauma ran deep in rural America in the years after World War II and entering the Cold War, recalls Pamela Loxley Drake.My legs were short and my view of the world was narrow. This child stood with her Dad in the backyard of the house looking towards Dayton. Huge searchlights scanned the skies. We could clearly see them from 35 miles away. World War II was over, yet our country was still living under the fear of what had just passed. Even though it was after the war and the early 1950s, TV infomercials still showed children how to hide...

