Aurora, CO

Loved ones mourn loss of family in suspected DUI crash

By Erika Gonzalez
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New details emerged this week about the family hit by a driver accused of being under the influence over the weekend in Aurora.

A new Caring Bridge webpage details how the community can send love and support, including a GoFundMe account.

The Watson family, according to family friends, were on their way home after celebrating their 6-year-old’s birthday. Mother Maggie was killed on impact. Mira, the 6-year-old, also died from her injuries in the crash. Father Levi was in the ICU as of Tuesday night and 10-year-old son Emmett was recovering from his injuries at the hospital.

According to Aurora police, the suspect, Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea, hit a bicycle and three cars at North Chambers Rd and East 6th Ave just before 8:15 PM Friday. The suspect was treated and released from the hospital and was arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Driving While Under the Influence.

Meanwhile, family friends of the Watsons, like Michele Oberle and Kimberly Kaberline, are left grieving the sudden loss of their beloved friend Maggie along with her little angel Mira.

“Justice for the family. I don’t want this to go unnoticed. I want people to know that this is a problem, and I don’t want this to happen to other people and other families,” Oberle said.

When asked how viewers can support the Watsons, Kaberline pointed to the CaringBridge website created for the family. She also said anyone can do this above all else.

“Pray! Lots of prayers. I believe they are working,” Kaberline said.

